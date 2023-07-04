Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Independence Day workout honors fallen Midlands soldier Ryan Rawl

Ryan Rawl workout
Ryan Rawl workout(WIS)
By Mary Green
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Running, pushups, burpees, and even having to carry your workout partner on your back up some steps — yes, it’s the annual Ryan Rawl Memorial Workout at the South Carolina State House.

First Lt. Ryan Rawl was 30 years old serving with the South Carolina Army National Guard in Afghanistan. He was a husband and father of a then four and two-year-old.

His active-duty deployment began September 11th, 2011.

Rawl received numerous decorations and honors, but June 20, 2012, the soldier was killed by a suicide bomber.

He also was a Richland County Sheriff’s deputy, which prompted the sheriff’s department to start the annual Ryan Rawl Memorial Workout to remember his life and legacy.

Every year, the public is invited to celebrate our nation’s independence with this workout honoring the fallen soldier from the Midlands.

Proceeds from this morning’s event benefit the Big Red Barn Retreat located in Blythewood.

It helps South Carolina veterans, active-duty service members and first responders in strengthening their mental health and wellness.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
5 killed in North Myrtle Beach small plane crash; investigation underway
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says emergency services are on the scene of an alligator...
69-year-old Beaufort Co. woman dead after alligator attack, deputies say
Derrick Hilton has been the Braves’ head coach since 2016.
Socastee High School mourns basketball coach lost to cancer
WMBF Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold says a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains in...
Over 20 rip current rescues reported near Myrtle Beach Sunday
Fourth of July
LIST: Fireworks, parades, flyovers for Fourth of July in the Grand Strand

Latest News

File photo
‘Salute from the Shore’ returns to S.C. coast for July 4th tradition
Fourth of July
LIST: Fireworks, parades, flyovers for Fourth of July in the Grand Strand
Socastee High School mourns basketball coach lost to cancer
first heatwave of the summer
Visitors, locals finding ways to beat the heat in Myrtle Beach
It's been nearly ten years since Heather Elvis disappeared from Horry County. Her family...
Family honors Heather Elvis’ 30th birthday by highlighting missing persons cases