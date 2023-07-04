Independence Day workout honors fallen Midlands soldier Ryan Rawl

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Running, pushups, burpees, and even having to carry your workout partner on your back up some steps — yes, it’s the annual Ryan Rawl Memorial Workout at the South Carolina State House.

First Lt. Ryan Rawl was 30 years old serving with the South Carolina Army National Guard in Afghanistan. He was a husband and father of a then four and two-year-old.

His active-duty deployment began September 11th, 2011.

Rawl received numerous decorations and honors, but June 20, 2012, the soldier was killed by a suicide bomber.

He also was a Richland County Sheriff’s deputy, which prompted the sheriff’s department to start the annual Ryan Rawl Memorial Workout to remember his life and legacy.

Every year, the public is invited to celebrate our nation’s independence with this workout honoring the fallen soldier from the Midlands.

Proceeds from this morning’s event benefit the Big Red Barn Retreat located in Blythewood.

It helps South Carolina veterans, active-duty service members and first responders in strengthening their mental health and wellness.

