Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County Fire Rescue hiring new specialists in wake of opioid epidemic

Horry County Fire Rescue
Horry County Fire Rescue(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Fire Rescue team is looking to add two new positions to its team to try and help curb the opioid epidemic.

The agency is hiring two Harm Reduction Specialists.

The new specialist will follow up with patients who have suffered an overdose, were administered Narcan and want to get back on track or are dealing with mental health-related issues.

“These hands-on, holistic providers will no doubt make major impacts on the lives of the residents and guests of Horry County,” the agency stated.

The city of Myrtle Beach has a similar program called COPE, which stands for Community Outreach Paramedic Education. The team is made up of the fire department, police department, the Department of Health and Environment Control and other agencies to help with drug addiction.

RELATED COVERAGE | Myrtle Beach Fire Department helps overdose victims on the road to recovery

The COPE team keeps a list of people who have received Narcan and visits their homes within 72 hours of an overdose.

The Horry County Fire Rescue Harm Reduction Specialists will work under the Assistant Chief of EMS Operations.

According to the agency, those who are hired will respond to incident referrals, provide after-incident care, collect data and work with other people in the community to reduce harm in Horry County.

CLICK HERE to apply for the position.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
5 killed in North Myrtle Beach small plane crash; investigation underway
Hot and humid 4th of July
FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat and humidity continue through July 4th
Luiz Pontez
Body of missing teen recovered from Lake Hartwell, deputies say
1 hurt in crash near Highway 544, crews say
A rollercoaster at Carowinds was closed Friday after a crack was discovered in a support beam.
Carowinds rollercoaster shut down after crack discovered

Latest News

Fourth of July
LIST: Fireworks, parades, flyovers for Fourth of July in the Grand Strand
People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
5 killed in North Myrtle Beach small plane crash; investigation underway
The beach is full of visitors, but inside the water, there is a danger of rip currents.
‘A dry lifeguard is a good lifeguard’: Lifeguards warn of rip currents as rescues rise in Grand Strand
A single-engine Piper PA-32 came down two miles northwest of the Grand Strand Airport in North...
Deadly North Myrtle Beach plane crash still in ‘early’ stages of investigation