HCFR: 8 people hurt in crash involving multiple cars near Loris area

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left several people hurt.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left several people hurt.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to a four-car crash just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of North Highway 701 and Morgan Road in the Loris area.

The agency said at least one person was thrown from one of the cars involved in the crash.

HCFR said eight people were hurt in the crash, and some of the injuries are critical.

Lanes of traffic are blocked while troopers investigate and crews clear the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the safety of those on scene.

