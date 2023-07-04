Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Game of Thrones’ couple welcomes newborn daughter

Rose Leslie, left, and Kit Harington arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5,...
Rose Leslie, left, and Kit Harington arrive at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The "Game of Thrones" stars have welcomed their second child. A publicist for Harington confirmed Monday that the couple, who famously met on the set of “Game of Thrones," have added a daughter to their family. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a new contender for the Iron Throne.

Kit Harington and wife Rose Leslie, both “Game of Thrones” stars, have welcomed their second child.

A representative for Harrington and Leslie said the couple is “delighted to have welcomed a little girl into the family.”

The couple already shares a son, who was born in 2021.

Harington and Leslie first met on the set of the widely popular HBO show, where they played star-crossed lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte.

The two later got married in real life in 2018.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
5 killed in North Myrtle Beach small plane crash; investigation underway
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says emergency services are on the scene of an alligator...
69-year-old Beaufort Co. woman dead after alligator attack, deputies say
Derrick Hilton has been the Braves’ head coach since 2016.
Socastee High School mourns basketball coach lost to cancer
WMBF Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold says a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains in...
Over 20 rip current rescues reported near Myrtle Beach Sunday
Fourth of July
LIST: Fireworks, parades, flyovers for Fourth of July in the Grand Strand

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley McNair on Tuesday.
LIVE: Biden hosts Fourth of July celebration
James Tyler, 19, tilts his head back so the popcorn he is eating on the back of a decorated...
Revelers across the US brave heat and rain to celebrate Fourth of July, but some events delayed
An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert
July 4, July 5 see most shootings of any day in year