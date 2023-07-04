Submit a Tip
Deputies make arrest in Darlington County homicide investigation

Jason Back
Jason Back(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County deputies arrested a man who they said shot and killed another man on Monday morning.

Deputies were called to a home off Wire Road in the Darlington area where they found 36-year-old David Reddick lying in the yard.

They said he had been shot.

An investigation led authorities to Jason Back who was arrested Monday afternoon. The State Law Enforcement Division helped in the investigation.

He is charged with murder in connection to Reddick’s shooting death.

Back is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

