Deputies make arrest in Darlington County homicide investigation

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County deputies arrested a man who they said shot and killed another man on Monday morning.

Deputies were called to a home off Wire Road in the Darlington area where they found 36-year-old David Reddick lying in the yard.

They said he had been shot.

An investigation led authorities to Jason Back who was arrested Monday afternoon. The State Law Enforcement Division helped in the investigation.

He is charged with murder in connection to Reddick’s shooting death.

Back is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.