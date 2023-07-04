Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

11-year-old hurt in accidental shooting in Hartsville, officials say

(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A child is recovering from a gunshot wound on the Fourth of July.

Michelle Brown, a spokesperson for Hartsville, said an 11-year-old was hurt in an accidental shooting along 8th Street in Hartsville.

She added that the victim has been treated and released from the hospital.

Details are limited as police investigate the shooting.

We will bring you updates on the incident as more details come into our newsroom.

