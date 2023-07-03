Submit a Tip
Socastee High School mourning basketball coach lost to cancer

Derrick Hilton has been the Braves’ head coach since 2016.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The basketball coach at Socastee High School passed away Sunday night after battling cancer, the school’s athletic director confirmed.

Derrick Hilton has been the Braves’ head coach since 2016.

A Socatee High alum himself, he played under former coach Dan D’Antoni and went to the state championship game in 1998.

Hilton was diagnosed with renal cancer in October 2022. Doctors told him it reached stage four, spreading to his hips and lungs. In April, the Palmetto Pointe Church of God donated around $30,000 towards his fight against cancer.

RELATED: ‘Keep fighting’: Church donates $30K offering to Socastee High School basketball coach fighting cancer

The school’s athletic director, Joshua Vinson, issued the following statement Monday on the coach’s passing.

Coach Hilton was a great person, and that transcended his impact as a basketball coach. He was the embodiment of what it meant to be from Socastee and what we mean by “Once a Brave, Always a Brave.” He truly loved the Socastee Community and the Socastee Community truly loved him! While we will miss him as a Coach, Guidance Counselor, and Staff member, we will also miss his dedication, energy and positive outlook, even while battling cancer, to the Socastee High School family. We grieve for Coach Hilton’s family as they go through the loss of a husband, father, son, and brother.

