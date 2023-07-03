Submit a Tip
Scotland County deputies investigating deadly shooting

Marquis Powell, 28, from Fayetteville, died while being treated, according to deputies.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SCOTLAND COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said one person died Sunday after being brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Marquis Powell, 28, from Fayetteville, died while being treated, according to deputies.

Powell was taken to the hospital by a vehicle.

Deputies have not said where Powell was shot at. There was also no immediate word on any suspects in the shooting.

“Witnesses are not fully cooperating with law enforcement, and this is an ongoing homicide investigation,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Daigle at 910-266-4332.

