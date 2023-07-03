Submit a Tip
SC, NC gas prices drop amid July 4 travel surge

In the last week alone, gasoline prices in Myrtle Beach have fallen 10.0 cents per gallon, now...
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The average gas price is dropping in Myrtle Beach.

That is according to a new survey from GasBuddy.

The current average is also 18.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 121.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy reports.

Across South Carolina, gas prices are down 8.4 cents per gallon from last week, an average of $3.09 per gallon. Meanwhile, prices also dropped in North Carolina, down 6.4 cents per gallon from last week, an average of $3.21 per gallon.

“Just ahead of Independence Day, the national average has fallen to its lowest level since late April, with oil prices remaining under considerable pressure due to a cloudy outlook for the global economy,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “For now, gasoline demand will likely ramp up as we enter the peak of the summer, with millions of Americans set to take to the roads with some of the season’s lowest average gasoline prices...”

GasBuddy said the cheapest station in Myrtle Beach was priced at $2.89 per gallon on Sunday. The most expensive was $3.46 per gallon.

That is a difference of 57 cents a gallon.

AAA expects 43.2 million people to travel by car for the July 4 holiday.

