Reports: Man chases victim, tries to assault her with ‘large brick’

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A man is behind bars after Myrtle Beach police say he tried to assault a woman and chased her with a large brick.

Okera Abijah Bomani, 59, was charged with first-degree assault and battery, prohibited acts in parks and other public facilities and possession of less than one gram of ice, crank or crack cocaine, second offense.

Authorities responded to a 911 hangup call on the night of June 4 on Carver Street.

When police arrived, the victim told them a man accused her of stealing. The victim says the man then started to chase her with a large brick threatening to assault her, an incident report states.

She was scared the suspect was going to kill her, the report reads. After hiding behind some nearby cars, the woman called 911.

The victim was later able to identify Bomani in a photo lineup, according to an arrest affidavit.

Bomani is currently booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

