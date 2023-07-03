Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Over 20 rip current rescues reported in Myrtle Beach Sunday

WMBF Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold says a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains in...
WMBF Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold says a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place again for Monday.(WTVY)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In Myrtle Beach alone, there were a total of 22 rip current rescues on Sunday.

That is according to data submitted to the National Weather Service by the Horry County Beach Patrol.

Data also shows there were a total of 124 rip current rescues from Wrightsville Beach to Litchfield Beach.

WMBF Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold says a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place again for Monday.

If you are caught in a rip current, don’t fight the current, but instead, swim out of it and then to shore.

If you can’t escape the current, then float or tread water and call or wave for assistance.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach plane crash
At least 1 dead in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, authorities investigating
Another scorcher today
FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat and humidity continue through July 4th
Luiz Pontez
Body of missing teen recovered from Lake Hartwell, deputies say
1 hurt in crash near Highway 544, crews say
A rollercoaster at Carowinds was closed Friday after a crack was discovered in a support beam.
Carowinds rollercoaster shut down after crack discovered

Latest News

Another scorcher today
FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat and humidity continue through July 4th
Carowinds announced the park will expand to year-round operations in 2023.
Department of Labor to inspect Carowinds’ Fury 325 after crack discovered in support beam
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
President Biden to visit South Carolina on Thursday
A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical...
6 dead in Colleton County house fire, 1 in custody on attempted murder charge