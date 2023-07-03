Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Oak Island issues purple flag warning after reports of man o’ war stings

The Oak Island Fire Department has announced that a purple flag warning is in place due to reports of man o’ war stings on Monday, July 3.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Fire Department has announced that a purple flag warning is in place due to reports of man o’ war stings on Monday, July 3.

“Please use caution and be aware of surroundings when entering the water. Conditions will be updated as needed at www.OakIslandNC.gov/SAFETY,” an OIFD Facebook post states.

The National Weather Service provides the following information:

“Resembling an 18th-century Portuguese warship under full sail, the man o’ war is recognized by its balloon-like float, which may be blue, violet, or pink and rises up to six inches above the waterline. Lurking below the float are long strands of tentacles and polyps that grow to an average of 10 meters (about 30 feet) and may extend by as much as 30 meters (about 100 feet). The tentacles contain stinging nematocysts, microscopic capsules loaded with coiled, barbed tubes that deliver venom capable of paralyzing and killing small fish and crustaceans. While the man o’ war’s sting is rarely deadly to people, it packs a painful punch and causes welts on exposed skin.”

Just last week, Sunset Beach and Surf City reported men o’ war sightings as well.

Authorities urge beach goers to practice caution following Portuguese man o’ war sightings
Portuguese Man O' War on the beach

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People observe the big cloud of smoke after a plane crashed on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach.
5 killed in North Myrtle Beach small plane crash; investigation underway
WMBF Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold says a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains in...
Over 20 rip current rescues reported near Myrtle Beach Sunday
Derrick Hilton has been the Braves’ head coach since 2016.
Socastee High School mourns basketball coach lost to cancer
A single-engine Piper PA-32 came down two miles northwest of the Grand Strand Airport in North...
Deadly North Myrtle Beach plane crash still in ‘early’ stages of investigation
Okera Abijah Bomani, 59, was charged with first-degree assault and battery, prohibited acts in...
Reports: Man chases victim, tries to assault her with ‘large brick’

Latest News

Rain chances will diminish in most areas in time for fireworks.
FIRST ALERT: High heat, humidity and strong storms on tap this July 4th
SCHP: Driver killed in single-car crash near Conway
FIRST ALERT: High heat, humidity and strong storms on tap this July 4th
Crews responded at 12:24 p.m. to the 2000th block of W Church Street.
Possible propane tank explosion caused fire at GCSD administration building, district says
Possible propane tank explosion caused fire at GCSD administration building, district says