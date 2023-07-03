FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat and humidity continue through July 4th

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High heat and excessive humidity will remain in place through the Fourth of July with dangerous heat indices in place.

TODAY

If you are planning on heading outdoors today it will be hot and it will be humid. The humidity will make the real feel temperatures feel anywhere from 105-110, a heat advisory has been issued due to these conditions. If you are planning on being outdoors today, make sure to do it in moderation and have a place where you will be able to cool down, and stay hydrated.

The heat index will reach as high as 105 to 110 in some areas today. (WMBF)

Temperatures will sit in the low 90s across the grand strand, and inland will sit in the mid 90s, however with the humidity we will feel like the low 100s once again.

The heat and humidity could result in a few strong storms this afternoon and evening. These storms will start in the afternoon into the evening hours, and the best chance for the severe weather is inland areas. Parts of the Pee Dee are sitting at a level 2 risk for these severe storms. For your evening commute you could see some thunderstorms, with heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

4TH of July

It will continue to feel hot and humid. Temperatures across the Grand Strand will be in the low 90s and inland will continue to sit in the mid 90s. Humidity will remain in place, and it will still feel like the triple digits. There is a chance for afternoon storms at 30%. These showers should not impact any morning activities that you may have planned out but heading into the evening they may impact some firework events.

Rest of the Week

Temperatures cool down a bit to the upper 80s across the grand strand, and the low 90s inland. As we continue to head into the rest of the week, we will see a 40% chance for showers remain as we head into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.