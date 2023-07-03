Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: High heat, humidity and strong storms on tap this July 4th

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High heat and excessive humidity will remain in place through today. Strong storms are possible in some areas through the afternoon and evening.

HEAT AND HUMIDITY

Temperatures will soar once again through the day today. Afternoon temperatures will climb to around 90 along the Grand Strand and into the lower to middle 90s inland. As excessive humidity continues, the heat index will once again climb to 100 to 105 in most areas. Slow down, take breaks and stay hydrated today.

The heat index will once again climb to 100 to 105 in most areas.
The heat index will once again climb to 100 to 105 in most areas.(WMBF)

STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE

The high heat and humidity will lead to a very unstable atmosphere by this afternoon and evening. As a result, isolated to scattered strong storms are forecast to develop once again. The strongest storms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts and small hail.

Scattered strong storms will be possible again today.
Scattered strong storms will be possible again today.(WMBF)

Very frequent and dangerous lightning will also be likely with any storms today.

Dangerous lightning, gusty winds and small hail will be possible with any storms that form today.
Dangerous lightning, gusty winds and small hail will be possible with any storms that form today.(WMBF)

The most likely timeframe for storms is from the early afternoon into the early evening. Storm chances will greatly diminish in most areas in time for the fireworks displays.

Rain chances will diminish in most areas in time for fireworks.
Rain chances will diminish in most areas in time for fireworks.(WMBF)

RIP CURRENTS

A moderate risk of rip currents will remain in place across the beaches today. Use caution when swimming and try to only swim where lifeguards are on duty.

Dangerous rip currents remain possible today.
Dangerous rip currents remain possible today.(WMBF)

