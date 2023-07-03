‘A dry lifeguard is a good lifeguard’: Lifeguards warn of rip currents as rescues rise in Grand Strand

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The scorching temperatures bring thousands of people to the beach, with hopes of cooling off in the Atlantic Ocean, but it has also kept lifeguards busy.

According to the National Weather Service, several rip current rescues took place across the Grand Strand on Monday. The agency also reported 22 rip current rescues happened on Sunday in Myrtle Beach and five took place in North Myrtle Beach.

The rescue not only put the lives of beachgoers at risk but also lifeguards.

North Myrtle Beach Lifeguard Coordinator May Lauzon said urged people to talk with lifeguards along the beach and check the conditions before heading into the waters.

“Honestly, they can walk up to the lifeguards and ask questions. Our lifeguards love to hear from the public and love the opportunity to tell them about rip currents.”

Lauzon also said prevention is the best form of protection against rip currents.

“We have a saying around here that a dry lifeguard is a good lifeguard unless, of course, they have to go in and rescue someone,” said Lauzon. “But if they’re able to prevent a rescue from happening, that’s even better.”

Lifeguards have a risky job and anytime they go into the water, they have to call for backup.

“They immediately radio it to us and they use their whistle to signal to nearby lifeguards that they’re entering the water. As soon as they call over the radio that they have a rescue, we have their border lifeguards en route,” said Lauzon. “As well as a lifeguard on an ATV and a Beach Patrol Officer.”

But the good news, Lauzon said North Myrtle Beach is pretty well staffed when it comes to lifeguards, offering more protection for beach-goers.

As for the city of Myrtle Beach, resident Carl Lindgren said there’s a reason beachgoers there have more protection.

“This is the first year of having the guards not having the dual role of renting out umbrellas and chairs along with guarding the beach,” said Lindgren. “The problem is the lifeguard’s area that they have to cover is very large.”

Lindgrem had this advice to make lifeguards’ jobs easier.

“If people would use sort of like a crossed hand technique to try to summon help versus just yelling for the guard. Because you don’t know the level of urgency,” said Lindgrem. “When you’re trying to guard at the ocean, you’re scanning the ocean, but you’re also scanning for people alerting you of issues.”

The risk of rip currents continues over the next several days.

As of Monday night, the red flag was waving at North Myrtle Beach, signaling beachgoers to be careful when going into the ocean.

