Department of Labor to inspect Carowinds’ Fury 325 after crack discovered in support beam

The crack could be seen about a week before the ride was shut down.
Carowinds announced the park will expand to year-round operations in 2023.
Carowinds announced the park will expand to year-round operations in 2023.(Matthew Owen | Source: Carowinds)
By Mary Calkins
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials with the Department of Labor will be at Carowinds Monday to inspect the Fury 325 rollercoaster after a crack was discovered in one of the support beams, according to the New York Times.

The ride, Carowinds’ largest, is closed indefinitely - but many want answers as to how the park’s inspectors didn’t find it sooner.

A video taken by Jeremy Wagner showing the crack on Friday went viral. Wagner had taken his kids to the park and was waiting on them to finish one last ride when the crack caught his eye.

[Fury 325 Shut down, visitors noticed crack on famous park ride]

Posted by Jeremy Wagner on Friday, June 30, 2023

Wagner said he showed this video to park security asking them to shut down the ride but didn’t get a clear answer.

It wasn’t until he called the fire department that he learned the video prompted the park to shut down the ride. He says his daughter rode the coaster eight times that day.

“My heart was like relieved… because I was just afraid, being the 50th anniversary, and the 4th of July weekend, are they gonna do the right thing? I just didn’t want to see something bad happen,” Wagner said. “I’m really surprised that someone from the parking lot had to get that crack, because I feel like the employees should’ve gotten it.”

Tiffany Newton sent WBTV a picture she took timestamped June 24 -- a week ago before the crack was detected.

This photo of Carowinds' Fury 325 shows the crack in a support beam.
This photo of Carowinds' Fury 325 shows the crack in a support beam.(Tiffany Newton/Provided)

In response, Carowinds officials released the following statement:

“Carowinds closed Friday, June 30, Fury 325 after park personnel became aware of a crack at the top of a steel support pillar. The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed. Safety is our top priority and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process. As part of our comprehensive safety protocols, all rides, including Fury 325, undergo daily inspections to ensure their proper functioning and structural integrity.”

For the latest updates sent straight to your device, download the free WBTV News app today.

