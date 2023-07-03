Death investigation underway in Darlington County; State police assisting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says they are conducting a death investigation after a body was found Monday morning.

Deputies say the body was found in the Darlington area on Wire Road.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.

At this time, no other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.