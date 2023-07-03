Submit a Tip
Deadly North Myrtle Beach plane crash still in ‘early’ stages of investigation

A single-engine Piper PA-32 came down two miles northwest of the Grand Strand Airport in North...
A single-engine Piper PA-32 came down two miles northwest of the Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach after departing the runway around 11:20 a.m.(Beth Goff)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to be back at the scene of a deadly plane crash Monday as they continue to investigate what caused the plane to go down.

However, according to an official with the NTSB, that information will take some time.

A single-engine Piper PA-32 came down two miles northwest of the Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach after departing the runway around 11:20 a.m.

NTSB spokesperson Keith Holloway says the plane crashed under unknown circumstances.

An NTSB investigator is expected to continue to examine the aircraft on Monday and gather information needed for the investigation, according to Holloway.

However, Holloway does not anticipate much information on the crash being released Monday.

“It is important to note that NTSB does not determine cause in the early part of the investigative process,” Holloway stated in an email. “This is considered the fact-gathering phase of the investigation.”

While a preliminary report on the crash may be available in the next 10-12 business days, Holloway says a typical NTSB investigation can take 12-24 months to complete.

The Federal Aviation Administration says four people were on board the plane at the time of the crash. The North Myrtle Beach Police Department confirmed that at least one person died in the crash, and another person was taken to a hospital.

The conditions of the other two passengers are not known at this time.

