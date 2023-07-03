Crews extinguish roof fire at Georgetown County Schools administration building

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown Fire Department says the school administration building for Georgetown County sustained roof damages after a Monday fire broke out.

Crews responded at 12:24 p.m. to the 2000th block of West Church Street.

Once on the scene, the department helped evacuated district employees who were inside the building. Crews began working on the fire, which started on the roof.

Despite multiple propane tanks exploding because of the fire, Chief Charlie Cribb said the fire was contained to the roof and eventually put out. The roof sustained thermal damage, Cribb says.

After the fire was put out, the district employees were allowed back inside.

The fire remains under investigation. However, Cribb says nothing suspicious is suspected.

Crews are working on the roof Monday afternoon. Officials say no one was on the roof at the time the fire broke out.

The Midway Fire Rescue and Georgetown County Fire and EMS also responded.

