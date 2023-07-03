Coroner rules Darlington County death a homicide

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Coroner’s Office released more information on a death that is now being investigated as a homicide.

David Colby Reddick, 36, was shot by another person and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Todd Hardee.

Hardee says the shooting happened just before 7 a.m. on Monday on Wire Road.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating with help from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Details of what led to the shooting have not yet been released. There was no immediate word on any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

