Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coroner rules Darlington County death a homicide

David Colby Reddick, 36, was shot by another person and pronounced dead at the scene, according...
David Colby Reddick, 36, was shot by another person and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Todd Hardee.(Source: MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Coroner’s Office released more information on a death that is now being investigated as a homicide.

David Colby Reddick, 36, was shot by another person and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Todd Hardee.

Hardee says the shooting happened just before 7 a.m. on Monday on Wire Road.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating with help from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Details of what led to the shooting have not yet been released. There was no immediate word on any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach plane crash
At least 1 dead in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, authorities investigating
Another scorcher today
FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat and humidity continue through July 4th
Luiz Pontez
Body of missing teen recovered from Lake Hartwell, deputies say
1 hurt in crash near Highway 544, crews say
A rollercoaster at Carowinds was closed Friday after a crack was discovered in a support beam.
Carowinds rollercoaster shut down after crack discovered

Latest News

Okera Abijah Bomani, 59, was charged with first-degree assault and battery, prohibited acts in...
Reports: Man chases victim, tries to assault her with ‘large brick’
Derrick Hilton has been the Braves’ head coach since 2016.
Socastee High School mourning basketball coach lost to cancer
WMBF Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold says a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains in...
Over 20 rip current rescues reported near Myrtle Beach Sunday
A single-engine Piper PA-32 came down two miles northwest of the Grand Strand Airport in North...
Deadly North Myrtle Beach plane crash still in ‘early’ stages of investigation