Celebrate Independence Day with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Come dressed in your best red, white, and blue all weekend long!

The Pelicans will wear their specialty red, white, and blue, Palmetto State jerseys and hats.

Campers Inn RV is providing pre-game festivities on the hill outside of the main gate, and fans will receive an American flag as they enter gates.

Stick around after the game for a post-game Fireworks Extravaganza courtesy of Sparks Toyota!

