Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Celebrate Independence Day with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans

By TJ Ross
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Come dressed in your best red, white, and blue all weekend long!

The Pelicans will wear their specialty red, white, and blue, Palmetto State jerseys and hats.

Campers Inn RV is providing pre-game festivities on the hill outside of the main gate, and fans will receive an American flag as they enter gates.

Stick around after the game for a post-game Fireworks Extravaganza courtesy of Sparks Toyota!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach plane crash
At least 1 dead in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, authorities investigating
Another scorcher today
FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat and humidity continue through July 4th
Luiz Pontez
Body of missing teen recovered from Lake Hartwell, deputies say
1 hurt in crash near Highway 544, crews say
A rollercoaster at Carowinds was closed Friday after a crack was discovered in a support beam.
Carowinds rollercoaster shut down after crack discovered

Latest News

Murder at the Cafe
On Stage Productions Presents: Murder at the Cafe
Grand Strand Today - Murder at the Cafe Pt 2
Grand Strand Today - Myrtle Beach Pelicans Pt 2
Grand Strand Today - Murder at a Cafe