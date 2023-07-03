CCU approves 2nd Teal Nation retail store

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Soon, you may see even more teal in downtown Conway.

The Coastal Carolina University Board of Trustees approved a lease for a second Teal Nation retail store. The school, which is located in the Conway area, reached the agreement during a special Monday meeting.

Teal Nation stores offer CCU-branded home goods, tailgating items and clothes.

The second store will be 1500 square feet and located at 324 N. Main St, the university said.

“We are thrilled to establish a Teal Nation store in our hometown of Conway,” CCU President Michael T. Benson said. “The proximity to campus makes this an excellent location to offer all things teal to our students, alumni, and friends. I am confident that the two Teal Nation locations will continue to expand our brand and complement what’s offered in our Chanticleer Store on campus, at the Hackler Golf Course, and in numerous retail outlets around the region.”

It is set to open on Sept. 1.

The first Teal Nation opened earlier this year at Broadway at the Beach.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.