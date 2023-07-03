Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

6 dead in Colleton County house fire, 1 in custody on attempted murder charge

A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical condition in Colleton County Sunday, authorities said.
By Steven Ardary and Caitlin Ashbaugh
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical condition in Colleton County Sunday, authorities said.

Investigators said 33-year-old Ryan Lenard Manigo was arrested for the attempted murder of the surviving victim. Deputies said additional charges are pending based on the victims’ autopsies.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire on Folly Creek Lane in Greenpond around 11 a.m. Sunday. One person was transported to an area hospital by CARE flight in critical condition, deputies said.

Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s Arson Unit, Crime Scene Unit and Special Victim’s Unit are assisting with the investigation.

A murder investigation is underway after six people were found dead and another in critical condition in Colleton County Sunday, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.

Manigo was being held in the Colleton County Detention Center. As of Monday morning, no booking photo of him was available.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Myrtle Beach plane crash
At least 1 dead in North Myrtle Beach plane crash, authorities investigating
Another scorcher today
FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat and humidity continue through July 4th
Luiz Pontez
Body of missing teen recovered from Lake Hartwell, deputies say
1 hurt in crash near Highway 544, crews say
A rollercoaster at Carowinds was closed Friday after a crack was discovered in a support beam.
Carowinds rollercoaster shut down after crack discovered

Latest News

WMBF Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold says a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains in...
Over 20 rip current rescues reported in Myrtle Beach Sunday
Another scorcher today
FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat and humidity continue through July 4th
Carowinds announced the park will expand to year-round operations in 2023.
Department of Labor to inspect Carowinds’ Fury 325 after crack discovered in support beam
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
President Biden to visit South Carolina on Thursday