4 killed, 1 hurt after North Myrtle Beach plane crash, FAA confirms

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Federal Aviation Administration said four people were killed and one was seriously hurt after Sunday’s plane crash in North Myrtle Beach.

A single-engine Piper PA-32 came down two miles northwest of the Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach after departing the runway around 11:20 a.m.

The FAA originally said that four people were on board. However, in their preliminary report, the federal agency said five people were on board the plane. Before Monday, officials had only confirmed at least one death and one injury.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victims.

Investigation

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the plane crash.

An NTSB investigator is expected to continue to examine the aircraft on Monday and gather information needed for the investigation.

However, according to a spokesperson for the agency, an NTSB investigation could take some time.

“It is important to note that NTSB does not determine cause in the early part of the investigative process,” spokesperson Keith Holloway stated in an email. “This is considered the fact-gathering phase of the investigation.”

While a preliminary report on the crash may be available in the next 10-12 business days, Holloway said a typical NTSB investigation can take 12-24 months to complete.

Wreckage

When crews first got to the scene of the crash, the plane was “engulfed in flames,” according to Officer Pat Wilkinson with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Wilkinson also said the area of Pete Dye Drive near where the crash happened will be shut down for possibly a couple of days.

Photos and videos sent to WMBF News from the scene showed smoke towering over the scene of the crash seen from the Intracoastal Waterway near Barefoot Landing and Barefoot Resort.

