Visitors, locals finding ways to beat the heat in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With the heat index heading well in the triple digits, visitors and locals alike are finding ways to beat the heat in Myrtle Beach.

WMBF News got a look at how both are taking advantage of a hot situation.

“It’s quite hot outside,” said Justin Michael, a Myrtle Beach resident. “We were trying to pick between the beach and the splash pad. We let the boys choose and they love it.”

From getting drenched in water parks to chilling on the beach, locals and tourists are finding all the ways to stay cool during the steaming Fourth of July weekend.

“So many options living in the heart of Myrtle Beach, but I highly recommend this spot. There’s shade if you want shade, there’s plenty of sun if you want to catch some sun,” said Michael.

Families are also finding familiar places to beat the heat - including on the beach itself.

“This is the best beach to me because the waves are not too strong,” said Subhadip Kundu, visiting from Maryland. “After sitting here for 30 minutes it’s so pleasant.”

Some parents had a few other options in mind. A few took advantage of the shade while they watch their kids cool down and others found time for a picnic with healthy snacks.

“The water or inside,” said Christian Neal, who’s visiting from Charlotte.

Neal took advantage of the heat wave with his family by visiting a nearby arcade. He said no matter what parents decide, it’s all about being together.

“Just find something that fits y’all,” he said. “Also try to do different things, try to step out of your comfort zone. Enjoy each other no matter what it is, as long as you’re together, you’ll enjoy whatever you’re doing.”

