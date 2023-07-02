Submit a Tip
Record-high number of 40-year-olds have never married, study says

Researchers looked at how marriage rates have changed among 40-year-olds in the U.S. from 1850...
Researchers looked at how marriage rates have changed among 40-year-olds in the U.S. from 1850 to 2021.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - If you’ve made it to your 40th birthday without tying the knot, you’re not alone.

A recent report from the Pew Research Center found that a quarter of 40-year-olds in the U.S. have never been married.

Researchers looked at how marriage rates have changed among 40-year-olds in the U.S. from 1850 to 2021.

They found that 40-year-old men were more likely not to have been married than women, and Black 40-year-olds were “much more likely” to have never wed than their peers of different races.

The study also showed 40-year-olds without at least a bachelor’s degree were more likely to have never wed than those with more education.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

