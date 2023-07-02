Submit a Tip
Man arrested after shooting, standoff in Georgetown Co.

By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after an early-morning shooting and standoff with deputies in the Sampit area of Georgetown County Sunday.

Deputies were called to the area of Gasque Street and Ernestine Drive for reports of a shooting around 3:50 a.m., Lesley said.

On arrival, they discovered a man who had been shot twice. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The extent of the man’s injuries is unclear at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

