Ducklings hatch in Charleston Co. water park

Lifeguards at the Splash Zone waterpark inside James Island County Park had to jump into action earlier this week when some baby ducks hatched.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lifeguards at the Splash Zone waterpark inside James Island County Park had to jump into action earlier this week when some baby ducks hatched in the middle of the lazy river.

Staff quickly got people out of the river and turned off the water.

The staff was then directed to guide the ducklings into a bucket careful to allow the mother duck to maintain sight of her babies at all times.

Once the family was reunited, they were taken out of the waterpark and to a nearby lake.

