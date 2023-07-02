Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Atlanta police motorcycles burned in fire started by ‘incendiary devices,’ officials say

Several motorcycles were burned during a fire at the old Atlanta Police Training Academy.
Several motorcycles were burned during a fire at the old Atlanta Police Training Academy.(Anonymous viewer submitted photo)
By Miles Montgomery, Asia Wilson and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - “Incendiary devices” were found after an early morning fire inside the parking deck of an old Atlanta Police Training Academy Saturday morning, the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department said.

Crews responded to 180 Southside Industrial Parkway at around 2:20 a.m. after reports of a multi-vehicle fire, they said. When they got there, firefighters said they found multiple motorcycles on fire.

They were able to put out the fire and then said they discovered “incendiary devices,” which are used to set fires.

It is unknown if authorities believe it is a case of arson or if any suspects were taken into custody. The fire department said they continue to investigate.

WANF is working to learn more and has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for a statement.

This location is not to be confused with the planned Atlanta Police training facility that has yet to break ground in DeKalb County. That project has been the subject of protests, some violent, over the past year. It has been dubbed “Cop City” by those against the project. This fire, though, comes at the end of the “Defend the Forest” protesters’ “week of action.”

Atlanta police said another vandalism incident involving their property was reported at around 1 a.m. When officers arrived at 890 Memorial Drive, they located three APD vehicles that had been damaged.

In a statement in response to the incident, Gov. Brian Kemp said the “attacks on public safety resources are outrageous and completely inexcusable” and called the incident a planned attack that endangered lives and community assets.

“Those are the tactics of organized criminals, not protestors, and their supporters should ask themselves if they truly want to be associated with such radical and violent people,” Kemp said. “Working with state, local, and federal law enforcement partners, we will find these criminals and bring them to justice.”

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollercoaster at Carowinds was closed Friday after a crack was discovered in a support beam.
Carowinds rollercoaster shut down after crack discovered
Connie Bethea
Marion County woman charged in husband’s shooting death
1 hurt in crash near Highway 544, crews say
Luiz Pontez
Body of missing teen recovered from Lake Hartwell, deputies say
Eric Fetzer arrested after body found in barrel floating in Lake Thicketty in Cherokee County,...
Man charged, body found in floating barrel identified

Latest News

Heat Advisory in effect tomorrow
FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory in effect for Sunday
The Baltimore Police Department confirmed there has been a mass shooting in the 800 block of...
Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, police say
A woman says hackers got access to her Facebook page and started posting items for sale.
Woman says hackers posted 73 items for sale on her Facebook account
A woman says hackers got access to her Facebook page and started posting items for sale.
Woman sayshackers used her Facebook account to post stuff for sale