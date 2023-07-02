1 killed, 2 hurt after Saturday crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed and two others were hurt after a crash in the Pee Dee early Saturday.

LCpl. Lena Butler, SCHP said the wreck happened just before 8 a.m. in the area of Secondary 24 and Taylor Circle, located outside Quinby.

Butler said a 2017 Jeep Cherokee heading east on Secondary 24 went left of center and into the westbound lane, colliding with a 2017 Ford F-350.

The driver of the Jeep was killed as a result of the crash, Butler said. Meanwhile, the driver and passenger in the Ford were taken to a hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.