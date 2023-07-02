1 hurt in crash near Highway 544, crews say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash near Highway 544 Saturday night, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Roscoe Road. The crash also involved an entrapment.

The person hurt was taken to a hospital.

As of around 9 p.m., HCFR said lanes of traffic were blocked and drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

