Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 hurt in crash near Highway 544, crews say

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash near Highway 544 Saturday night, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Roscoe Road. The crash also involved an entrapment.

The person hurt was taken to a hospital.

As of around 9 p.m., HCFR said lanes of traffic were blocked and drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Fetzer arrested after body found in barrel floating in Lake Thicketty in Cherokee County,...
Man charged, body found in floating barrel identified
Left to right: Ricky Braddy, Crystal Scott, Amanda Deese
Police searching for 3rd suspect connected to deadly ATM robbery; 1 located
McKenzie Tyler
Horry County police search for missing, endangered woman last seen in Carolina Forest
It happened at 7:20 p.m. on South Charleston Road near Piano Road.
1 killed, 2 hurt in Darlington County crash
A rollercoaster at Carowinds was closed Friday after a crack was discovered in a support beam.
Carowinds rollercoaster shut down after crack discovered

Latest News

Heat Advisory in effect tomorrow
FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory in effect for Sunday
Bernice McFadden
Florence County deputies searching for missing woman
The shelter says a gray and white pit bull-mix, less than 1-year-old, was abandoned on Hampton...
Charleston Animal Society offers $5K reward in suspected animal cruelty case
Death investigation underway in Robeson County, sheriff’s office says