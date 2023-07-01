Submit a Tip
Marion County woman charged in husband’s shooting death

Connie Bethea
Connie Bethea(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is facing charges in connection to the death of her husband in Marion County, according to officials.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 50-year-old Connie Bethea was arrested after an incident on Methodist Church Road just before midnight Saturday.

Officials said her husband, Antonio Bethea, died after being taken to a hospital for a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said Connie Bethea was arrested at the scene. She’s charged with murder as well as possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Connie Bethea is being held at the Marion County Detention Center with a hearing scheduled for Monday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

