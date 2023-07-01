HCFR, DHEC urge people to leave the firework shows to professionals during 4th of July weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Each year thousands of people get hurt by fireworks.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows in 2021, about 8,500 people were hurt using fireworks around the Fourth of July.

Grand Strand Medical Center Pediatric Trauma Program Manager Aaron Worthley said that over 50% of firework injuries happen to people under the age of 20. Most injuries are commonly on the hands and face.

Officials said to leave fireworks shows to the pros. However, if you do decide to set off fireworks, Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said safety starts long before you light them.

“Talk to the people you’re going to be gathering with, and say, ‘What are we going to do if an emergency happens?’” Casey said.

If you do have an accident, medical professionals said to remove any burning clothing, run the burn under cool water, and then seek medical attention.

The Department of Health and Environment Control also recommends only light one firework at a time. If you have a malfunction, don’t relight the firework. Instead, soak the fireworks in water and then throw them away.

While many parents choose sparklers for a safer holiday activity, they can be just as dangerous as fireworks. A doctor said sparklers can reach over 2,000 degrees, which is hotter than a blow torch.

Charles Noice, a father to three boys, knows how dangerous fireworks can get, so he takes extra safety precautions when using them.

“I make sure I light everything and keep them away from it,” Noice said.

For safer holiday options, officials say to pop confetti or use glow sticks.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.