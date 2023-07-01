Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Florence County deputies searching for missing woman

Bernice McFadden
Bernice McFadden(Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee are asking for help to find a missing woman.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 77-year-old Bernice McFadden was last seen around 11 p.m. Friday after leaving her residential care facility. She was last seen wearing green hospital pants and a yellow shirt.

Authorities also believe McFadden may be traveling as a passenger inside a burgundy Toyota Camry.

McFadden suffers from dementia, Alzheimer’s as well as COPD and is dependent on medication, according to family members.

She’s described as being around 5′8″ and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FCSO at 843-665-2121.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Fetzer arrested after body found in barrel floating in Lake Thicketty in Cherokee County,...
Man charged after body found in barrel floating in Upstate lake
Left to right: Ricky Braddy, Crystal Scott, Amanda Deese
Police searching for 3rd suspect connected to deadly ATM robbery; 1 located
McKenzie Tyler
Horry County police search for missing, endangered woman last seen in Carolina Forest
It happened at 7:20 p.m. on South Charleston Road near Piano Road.
1 killed, 2 hurt in Darlington County crash
Horry County police responded to a shooting along Highway 22 near Highway 90 on Wednesday...
Report: Driver suddenly shot at along Highway 22 in Horry County

Latest News

Heat Advisory in effect tomorrow
FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory in effect for Sunday
The shelter says a gray and white pit bull-mix, less than 1-year-old, was abandoned on Hampton...
Charleston Animal Society offers $5K reward in suspected animal cruelty case
Death investigation underway in Robeson County, sheriff’s office says
It's been nearly ten years since Heather Elvis disappeared from Horry County. Her family...
Family honors Heather Elvis’ 30th birthday by highlighting missing persons cases