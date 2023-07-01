Florence County deputies searching for missing woman

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee are asking for help to find a missing woman.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 77-year-old Bernice McFadden was last seen around 11 p.m. Friday after leaving her residential care facility. She was last seen wearing green hospital pants and a yellow shirt.

Authorities also believe McFadden may be traveling as a passenger inside a burgundy Toyota Camry.

McFadden suffers from dementia, Alzheimer’s as well as COPD and is dependent on medication, according to family members.

She’s described as being around 5′8″ and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FCSO at 843-665-2121.

