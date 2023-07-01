Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: First Heat wave of the Summer arrives for Fourth of July weekend

By Matt Bullock
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our first heat wave of the season will build through the July 4th holiday. With enough moisture, a few storms will be possible from time to time over the next few days.

TODAY

As we head into the weekend and the beginning of next week, temperatures will continue to rise. With the building heat and increasing humidity, the heat index will become a big factor through the holiday. Today we’ll have mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching in the upper 80s along the Grand Strand and low 90s with heat index of 95 to 100 degrees.

First heat wave of the summer
First heat wave of the summer(WMBF)

TOMORROW

It’s going to be another hot day tomorrow. The heat index will climb into triple digits by 105° Sunday afternoon. A few areas may see the heat index as high as 110 at times Sunday and again on Monday. It would not be shocking to see heat advisories issued. Sunday’s heat may even prompt an excessive heat warning for some.

Getting hotter this Holiday weekend
Getting hotter this Holiday weekend(WMBF)

FOURTH OF JULY

Heat and humidity will linger through July 4th. Afternoon temperatures will reach 90 at the beach and into the lower to middle 90s inland. Humidity will again push the heat index to near 105 at times through the holiday. A slightly better chance of afternoon storms arrives, but they will be isolated with rain chances at 30%. The heat will stick around for the rest of the week!

4th of July forecast
4th of July forecast(WMBF)

FIRST ALERT: Heat & humidity increase through 4th of July
