Family honors Heather Elvis’ 30th birthday by highlighting missing persons cases

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It was a somber day for a Horry County family.

June 30 marked the 30th birthday of Heather Elvis, who hasn’t been seen or heard from since December 18, 2013. Her car was found at Peachtree Landing but there was no sign of Heather.

COMPLETE COVERAGE | Heather Elvis Disappearance and Investigation

Her disappearance has been in the national spotlight, and now her family is using the attention to bring awareness to other missing or unidentified persons cases across Horry and Georgetown counties.

During an event on Friday night, instead of decorations, Debbie Elvis spent time hanging missing persons posters instead.

“If you have a family member that you can’t find, or is missing, you are persistent. Anyone who has a family member through physical separation or death, they know how hard that is,” Elvis said.

During the celebration, people also painted rocks in honor of missing loved ones to be placed at Heather’s Garden located at Peachtree Landing.

Heather Elvis (Source: Elvis family)

Through all these years, Debbie Elvis said it’s understanding what other families like hers are dealing with, that gives her strength.

“I know these people need to be found. I know resolution needs to come to their families and to their communities. I know how hard it was on Heather’s friends, on our community, for a person to be missing and the same thing is going on with these families in these communities,” she explained.

Elvis said she wants the community to focus on the bigger picture of these missing and unidentified persons cases. She said it’s not just her family that’s still waiting for any answers.

As for Heather Elvis’ case, a jury found Tammy Moorer guilty of kidnapping the 20-year-old in October 2018. Sidney Moorer was found guilty of the same charge nearly a year later in September 2019.

RELATED COVERAGE | Sidney, Tammy Moorer lose appeals to overturn kidnapping convictions in Heather Elvis case

Both appealed their convictions, but in June, the South Carolina Court of Appeals issued opinions agreeing with the trial court’s decision.

The couple are both serving a 30-year prison sentence.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.