Death investigation underway in Robeson County, sheriff’s office says

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A death investigation is underway in part of Robeson County, according to authorities.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that deputies and investigators were at the scene on the 100 block of Anderson Drive in Lumber Bridge.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

