Charleston Animal Society offers $5K reward in suspected animal cruelty case

The Charleston Animal Society is looking for information regarding a puppy that was found injured on the side of the road.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is looking for information regarding a puppy that was found injured on the side of the road.

The shelter says a gray and white pit bull-mix, less than 1-year-old, was abandoned on Hampton Avenue in North Charleston on Thursday.

Witnesses told police they saw someone in a blue Acura drop the dog off on the street before speeding off. Police are reviewing doorbell camera footage that captured the event.

“Both of the dog’s ears had been severely cut, leaving the dog mutilated. Someone may have been attempting to ‘crop’ the ears at home,” Charleston Animal Society Vice President of Operations and Strategy Aldwin Roman, CAWA, said. “Our lifesaving team at the shelter is working hard to clean the wounds and save this animal’s life. The dog was left for dead.”

The shelter says part of the puppy’s right ear had to be removed, but they didn’t find any other injuries.

The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a felony animal cruelty conviction in the case.

If anyone has information on the incident, they’re asked to call the North Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.

