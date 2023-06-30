Submit a Tip
“You don’t believe what you’re seeing”: Law enforcement reacts to ‘Mattress Man’ video recorded in Pitt County

Man recorded holding down matress on top of car in Pitt County.
Man recorded holding down matress on top of car in Pitt County.(Viewer Photo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers along one stretch of highway likely had to do a double take Thursday morning as a man was spotted on the roof of a car.

Video and pictures of a man trying to hold down what appears to be a mattress on top of a car were taken near Greenville and on Highway 264 Alternate near Farmville.

As you can imagine, this behavior is illegal and can also get you hurt or worse.

“I’ve seen a lot of wild things in my career at the sheriff’s office. That’s one of the top ten things I’ve seen. There are no words. You look at the video and you just don’t believe what you’re seeing,” said Corporal Kelly Cox with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office when shown the footage.

He said the people involved could face a range of charges including failure to secure load as well as careless and reckless.

“Nothing is worth risking your life when it comes to any sort of property. Call a friend, or neighbor that has the proper means to move, in this case a mattress, to move from point A to point B.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

