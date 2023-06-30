Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

White House replica goes on sale for nearly $39 million

A White House wannabe for sale could give homebuyers their very own Oval Office! (CNN, KGO, POMPEII ARCHAEOLOGICAL PARK, SAVE THE CHIMPS)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A newly-listed California home is gaining attention as a replica White House out West!

The estate nicknamed the “Western White House” is up for sale in the San Francisco area.

Originally built in the 1800s, the home was remodeled in the 1920s to look exactly like the real thing.

It even has its own rose garden and Oval Office!

The owners listed the house for $38.9 million.

The real White House is worth around $400 million, so by comparison, the western wannabe is kind of a good deal!

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond set for Ohio teen charged in Myrtle Beach-area strangling death
Horry County police responded to a shooting along Highway 22 near Highway 90 on Wednesday...
Report: Driver suddenly shot at along Highway 22 in Horry County
Body found inside barrel at lake
Human remains found in barrel floating in Upstate lake
According to data from FlightAware, 15 flights at the airport have been canceled in the last 24...
Flight cancellations reported at Myrtle Beach airport
Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Avalon Court.
1 dead after Murrells Inlet shooting, deputies say

Latest News

Police clear a street on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a...
600 arrested, 200 police officers hurt on France’s 3rd night of protests over teen’s killing
A White House wannabe for sale could give homebuyers their very own Oval Office!
$39 million White House wannabe goes up for sale
It will feel like the triple digits for MULTIPLE days over the next week.
FIRST ALERT: Heat & humidity increase through 4th of July
Donald Santini, 65, was booked into a Florida jail early Wednesday morning on a charge of...
Fugitive suspect in 1984 killing returned to Florida following arrest in California