Vehicle fire response closes lanes of Highway 701

The Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 7:49 a.m. to the southbound side of the highway on...
The Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 7:49 a.m. to the southbound side of the highway on the Horry County side of the Yauhannah Bridge.(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Fire officials are asking drivers to avoid an area of Highway 701 Friday morning as crews respond to a commercial vehicle fire.

The Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 7:49 a.m. to the southbound side of the highway on the Horry County side of the Yauhannah Bridge.

In a Facebook post, the fire rescue says the fire has been put out, and no injuries have been reported.

“Please avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on scene,” the post states.

Officials say that lanes of traffic are currently blocked.

Georgetown County Fire and EMS and the Horry County Police Department are also responding.

