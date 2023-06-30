Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Solicitor: Man accused of killing Florence County officers in ambush to be tried in February

File photo
File photo(cameron crowe)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The man accused of killing two officers in a Florence County ambush will go to trial next year.

Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements confirmed to WMBF News on Friday that Fred Hopkins’ criminal trial will begin next February. The date was set at a hearing on Thursday.

Hopkins is accused of ambushing law enforcement officers at his home on Oct. 3, 2018, in the Vintage Place Subdivision. The officers were serving a search warrant for his son, Seth Hopkins, on child sex abuse allegations.

PAST COVERAGE:

Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway was killed and five other law enforcement officers were hurt in the shooting.

Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Investigator Farrah Turner (File photos)
Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Investigator Farrah Turner (File photos)

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Hopkins in connection to the incident. Hopkins has previously denied the allegations made against him in the suits.

The state is seeking the death penalty in the case.

Hopkins’ trial is set to begin on Feb. 19.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond set for Ohio teen charged in Myrtle Beach-area strangling death
Horry County police responded to a shooting along Highway 22 near Highway 90 on Wednesday...
Report: Driver suddenly shot at along Highway 22 in Horry County
Body found inside barrel at lake
Human remains found in barrel floating in Upstate lake
According to data from FlightAware, 15 flights at the airport have been canceled in the last 24...
Flight cancellations reported at Myrtle Beach airport
Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Avalon Court.
1 dead after Murrells Inlet shooting, deputies say

Latest News

Body found inside barrel at lake
Human remains found in barrel floating in Upstate lake
Marlboro County deputies arrest 6 in months-long drug investigation
William Sherquon Brunson Kelly Jr.
Man charged after bullet hits Hartsville Fire Department in shooting, officials say
Police: Person shot on bicycle in Laurinburg