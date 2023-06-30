Solicitor: Man accused of killing Florence County officers in ambush to be tried in February

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The man accused of killing two officers in a Florence County ambush will go to trial next year.

Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements confirmed to WMBF News on Friday that Fred Hopkins’ criminal trial will begin next February. The date was set at a hearing on Thursday.

Hopkins is accused of ambushing law enforcement officers at his home on Oct. 3, 2018, in the Vintage Place Subdivision. The officers were serving a search warrant for his son, Seth Hopkins, on child sex abuse allegations.

PAST COVERAGE:

Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway was killed and five other law enforcement officers were hurt in the shooting.

Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Investigator Farrah Turner (File photos)

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Hopkins in connection to the incident. Hopkins has previously denied the allegations made against him in the suits.

The state is seeking the death penalty in the case.

Hopkins’ trial is set to begin on Feb. 19.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.