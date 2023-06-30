S.C. leaders react to Supreme Court decision on student loans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina leaders chimed in shortly after the Supreme Court ruled against President Joe Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion worth of student loan debt on Friday.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, who was part of the multi-state lawsuit against the plan, provided a statement shortly after the ruling.

“I’m pleased the Court agrees with our position that Joe Biden does not have the authority to cancel and ignore debt,” said Wilson. “He knew Congress was the only body with the power to do so, but when they didn’t do what he wanted, he took matters into his own hands to unlawfully deliver on a campaign promise. Legal issues aside, forgiving student loans is a poor policy decision with unfair and long-lasting consequences. But when the federal government acts outside its powers to promote its own agenda, I’ll be there to fight back.”

A pair of Republican presidential candidates with state ties also provided statements after the decision.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling overturning President Biden’s illegal student loan scheme is a victory for common sense,” Sen. Tim Scott tweeted after the decision. “You take out a loan, you pay it back. This decision frees taxpayers from shouldering debt they never signed up for.”

“A president cannot just wave his hand and eliminate loans for students he favors,” said fellow GOP candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. “While leaving out all those who worked hard to pay back their loans or made other career choices. The Supreme Court was right to throw out Joe Biden’s power grab.”

Haley also commented on the high court’s other major ruling concerning a website designer who did not want to make wedding websites for gay couples.

“Unlike in other countries, we don’t force our citizens to express themselves in ways that conflict with their religious beliefs,” she said. “It’s called the First Amendment. I’m glad we have a Supreme Court that respects our Constitution.”

