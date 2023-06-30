Police searching for 3rd suspect connected to deadly ATM robbery; 1 located

MAXTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Police announced a third suspect was involved in a deadly armed robbery in North Carolina

Maxton police were called around 1 a.m. Friday to the Credit Union ATM at Patterson Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, which is located in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly, for a person who was shot.

Det. Tracy Ritchart said the victim, later identified as 55-year-old James Locklear, was shot during a struggle. Locklear later died at a hospital.

Meanwhile, the shooter took off with an undisclosed amount of money, according to Ritchart.

Maxton police announced on Friday afternoon that they were searching for Ricky Braddy and Crystal Scott on first-degree murder and armed robbery charges.

As of 6 p.m., police revealed that Scott had been located, but that they are also searching for Amanda Deese, who is also wanted on first-degree and armed robbery charges in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-844-5667.

