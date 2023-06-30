Submit a Tip
Police: Person shot on bicycle in Laurinburg

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - A person was shot while riding their bicycle late Thursday in Laurinburg, according to police.

Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department confirmed to WMBF News that the person was shot in the lower leg while riding on Kiser Road. They were treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Young also noted that the victim and witnesses were uncooperative and reluctant to provide any further information.

