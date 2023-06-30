Police: Person shot on bicycle in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - A person was shot while riding their bicycle late Thursday in Laurinburg, according to police.

Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department confirmed to WMBF News that the person was shot in the lower leg while riding on Kiser Road. They were treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Young also noted that the victim and witnesses were uncooperative and reluctant to provide any further information.

