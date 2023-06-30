Police: 1 killed during armed ATM robbery in Maxton

MAXTON, SC (WMBF) - The Maxton Police Department is investigating a Friday shooting that left one person dead.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. by the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Patterson Street.

At an ATM, the victim was shot in the abdomen during a struggle, according to Det. Tracy Ritchart. The victim was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Ritchart says the shooter took off with an “undisclosed” amount of money.

The investigation, according to Ritchart, is still in its early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-844-5667.

