Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: 1 killed during armed ATM robbery in Maxton

It happened around 1:20 a.m. by the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and...
It happened around 1:20 a.m. by the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Patterson Street.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAXTON, SC (WMBF) - The Maxton Police Department is investigating a Friday shooting that left one person dead.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. by the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Patterson Street.

At an ATM, the victim was shot in the abdomen during a struggle, according to Det. Tracy Ritchart. The victim was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Ritchart says the shooter took off with an “undisclosed” amount of money.

The investigation, according to Ritchart, is still in its early stages.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-844-5667.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bond set for Ohio teen charged in Myrtle Beach-area strangling death
Horry County police responded to a shooting along Highway 22 near Highway 90 on Wednesday...
Report: Driver suddenly shot at along Highway 22 in Horry County
Body found inside barrel at lake
Human remains found in barrel floating in Upstate lake
According to data from FlightAware, 15 flights at the airport have been canceled in the last 24...
Flight cancellations reported at Myrtle Beach airport
Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Avalon Court.
1 dead after Murrells Inlet shooting, deputies say

Latest News

First Lady Jill Biden landing in the South Carolina Lowcountry ahead of her visit to Parris...
First lady Dr. Jill Biden to deliver Marine Corps graduation speech
The Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 7:49 a.m. to the southbound side of the highway on...
Vehicle fire response closes lanes of Highway 701
The Georgetown County School District is offering free breakfast and lunch during the 2023-2024...
Georgetown County schools to offer all students free meals
It will feel like the triple digits for MULTIPLE days over the next week.
FIRST ALERT: Heat & humidity increase through 4th of July