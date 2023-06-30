Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Pinpoint delivery: Domino’s can deliver your next pizza without an address

Domino's says it is bringing a more convenient way to deliver its food to its customers with a...
Domino's says it is bringing a more convenient way to deliver its food to its customers with a pinpoint delivery service.(Domino's Pizza)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Food delivery usually requires an address but Domino’s is changing that.

The pizza chain says it’s launching a pinpoint delivery service that allows customers to choose a location by dropping a pin on a map to have their pizza delivered directly to them.

A spokesperson for Domino’s says the service started this summer to help people who might be at the beach or a park without an exact address.

According to the company, it works just like other delivery services it offers with customers able to get updates and track their order.

Once the driver is at the location, the customer can activate a spotlight on the tracker page. This will signal a full-screen Domino’s logo on their phone to help the driver locate them.

“We’re always striving to make customers’ experiences even better and more convenient, and Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery does exactly that,” said Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino’s senior vice president – chief digital officer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Bond set for Ohio teen charged in Myrtle Beach-area strangling death
Horry County police responded to a shooting along Highway 22 near Highway 90 on Wednesday...
Report: Driver suddenly shot at along Highway 22 in Horry County
Eric Fetzer arrested after body found in barrel floating in Lake Thicketty in Cherokee County,...
Man charged after body found in barrel floating in Upstate lake
According to data from FlightAware, 15 flights at the airport have been canceled in the last 24...
Flight cancellations reported at Myrtle Beach airport
Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Avalon Court.
1 dead after Murrells Inlet shooting, deputies say

Latest News

Alabama Theatre celebrating 30th anniversary
Police: 2 wanted after man killed in ATM robbery
S.C. leaders react to Supreme Court decision on student loans
Bojangles, Folds of Honor help out Grand Strand first responders
Fireworks, parades, flyovers for Fourth of July in the Grand Strand