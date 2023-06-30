‘Parking is very scarce’: Pier parking lot will offer more spots when Surfside Beach pier reopens

SURFSIDE BEACH S.C. (WMBF) -- The new fishing pier isn’t the only thing the town of Surfside Beach has to look forward to opening in a matter of months.

The parking lot will also be re-opening after being closed for several years throughout construction.

The lot has roughly 50 spaces which have been used to house the pier building materials and construction workers.

The parking lot could be opening around August along with the pier.

Surfside Beach Public Works Director, John Adair said the lot will also have a few extra parking spaces.

“We think we can add about five to six extra spaces giving us around 55 spots to park.”

Limited parking in Surfside’s growing entertainment district is nothing new, especially during the busy summer months. Last summer, Surfside Beach Mayor, Bob Hellyer said the town’s biggest obstacle is limited space to build a new parking lot.

“It’s always going to be a challenge, there hasn’t been land available for the town to convert to parking,” said John Adair.

The main area of congestion is along the parking lot off Surfside Drive and Dogwood Drive which sits behind several new restaurants.

Unlike previous restaurants, which had to provide their own parking lot, Surfside Beach Town Council changed, certain requirements for business owners who invested in the entertainment district.

“Town Council at the time felt relaxing the parking requirements would attract more businesses,” said Adair.

Jackson Watts moved to Surfside Beach in 1994 and said now it is nearly impossible to find parking.

“Parking is very scarce,” said Watts.

Unlike most residents, Watts is not opposed to the town building a parking deck.

“Seems about the only thing you can do at this point,” said Watts.

Adair said the idea of a parking deck has been discussed by the town for years, but with most people strongly against the idea he does not expect it to become a reality anytime soon.

Parking prices and hours for the pier parking lot have not been decided on by the Surfside Beach Pier Committee or Surfside Beach Town Council.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.