Myrtle Beach International Airport ‘calm’ as 4th of July travel weekend begins

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Millions are expected to hit the roads and the skies as travel begins this Fourth of July weekend.

Throughout the week, airports across the country have faced delays and cancellations.

RELATED COVERAGE | Flight delays are easing on a busy travel day. One airline has by far the most cancellations

But as of Friday afternoon, things were business as usual at Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Crowds were coming in waves, all depending on how many flights were departing and arriving.

A TSA agent at the airport said MYR had not been any busier than normal, though the agent said, it could pick up on Saturday.

Parking at the airport is a concern this holiday weekend, with an increased amount of people expected to utilize the airport.

The ‘Cell’ lot at MYR is currently closed due to construction, which is something those planning to pick someone up from the airport this weekend should keep in mind.

Meanwhile for travelers, most said Friday was a smooth travel day.

First-time Myrtle Beach visitor Deana Elkington said she was actually shocked by how smooth her travel day was.

“There were a lot of people, but it was very easy to navigate. Especially getting off of the flight. They said to check the gates [and] know exactly where you’re going because there is so much construction going on,” said Elkington. “But it was just easy peasy to get off. And what was shocking was our luggage was already waiting for us, off the conveyor belt, waiting to be picked up; which isn’t usually the norm.”

Most flights on Friday were early, though the afternoon saw a few short delays.

The most notable delay was a United Airlines flight coming in from Chicago, which was about an hour and a half late. Most of those passengers said they were just happy to in Myrtle Beach.

Airport officials said they think early next week will be the busiest time for travel, as people begin to head back home.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.