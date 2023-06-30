Marlboro County deputies arrest 6 in months-long drug investigation

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee have announced six arrests as part of a months-long drug investigation.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Friday, saying the arrests came after looking into the distribution of illegal drugs in the county.

Those arrested include:

Charles Edward McArthur, 51, of Bennettsville Charged with three counts of distribution of crack cocaine, two counts of distribution of meth

Ricky Lee Allen, 61, of Bennettesville Charged with distribution of a controlled substance (oxycodone)

Willie Graves, Sr., 72, of Bennettsville Charged with two counts of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and two counts of conspiracy to distribute meth

Davon Gurley, 32, of Bennettsville Charged with distribution of crack cocaine

Cari Lowery, 31, of Bennettsville Charged with distribution of crack cocaine

Marcus Johnson, 26, of Bennettsville Charge with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine Was also wanted in Scotland County, North Carolina, for kidnapping and strangulation



FROM TOP LEFT: McArthur, Allen, Gurley, Johnson, Lowery, Graves (Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said each suspect was booked at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

