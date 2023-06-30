Submit a Tip
Marlboro County deputies arrest 6 in months-long drug investigation

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee have announced six arrests as part of a months-long drug investigation.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Friday, saying the arrests came after looking into the distribution of illegal drugs in the county.

Those arrested include:

  • Charles Edward McArthur, 51, of Bennettsville
    • Charged with three counts of distribution of crack cocaine, two counts of distribution of meth
  • Ricky Lee Allen, 61, of Bennettesville
    • Charged with distribution of a controlled substance (oxycodone)
  • Willie Graves, Sr., 72, of Bennettsville
    • Charged with two counts of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and two counts of conspiracy to distribute meth
  • Davon Gurley, 32, of Bennettsville
    • Charged with distribution of crack cocaine
  • Cari Lowery, 31, of Bennettsville
    • Charged with distribution of crack cocaine
  • Marcus Johnson, 26, of Bennettsville
    • Charge with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine
      • Was also wanted in Scotland County, North Carolina, for kidnapping and strangulation
FROM TOP LEFT: McArthur, Allen, Gurley, Johnson, Lowery, Graves
FROM TOP LEFT: McArthur, Allen, Gurley, Johnson, Lowery, Graves(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said each suspect was booked at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

