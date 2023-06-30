Marlboro County deputies arrest 6 in months-long drug investigation
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee have announced six arrests as part of a months-long drug investigation.
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Friday, saying the arrests came after looking into the distribution of illegal drugs in the county.
Those arrested include:
- Charles Edward McArthur, 51, of Bennettsville
- Charged with three counts of distribution of crack cocaine, two counts of distribution of meth
- Ricky Lee Allen, 61, of Bennettesville
- Charged with distribution of a controlled substance (oxycodone)
- Willie Graves, Sr., 72, of Bennettsville
- Charged with two counts of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and two counts of conspiracy to distribute meth
- Davon Gurley, 32, of Bennettsville
- Charged with distribution of crack cocaine
- Cari Lowery, 31, of Bennettsville
- Charged with distribution of crack cocaine
- Marcus Johnson, 26, of Bennettsville
- Charge with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine
- Was also wanted in Scotland County, North Carolina, for kidnapping and strangulation
The sheriff’s office said each suspect was booked at the Marlboro County Detention Center.
